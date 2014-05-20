Brewers Outfielder Nearly Robs Home Run, Loses His Glove Instead

Cork Gaines

On a long fly ball by Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Khris Davis looked like he timed his leap perfectly and was set to rob a home run.

But not only did Davis lose the ball after it hit his glove, he also lost his glove.

Here it is in slow-motion. It appears that Davis closed his glove just a split-second early and the ball bounced off the tip of his glove.


Davis’s glove landed on top of the wall where it was retrieved by a fan.

Khris DavisFox Sports

Davis did eventually get his glove back.

Khris DavisFox Sports

Here is the full video.

