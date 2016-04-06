BrewDog profits dip as it announces coffeeshop plans

BrewDog BrewDog is know for its eye catching marketing. In 2013 it drove a tank outside the Bank of England to draw attention to its crowd funding.

Self-described “punk” craft beer maker BrewDog saw its pre-tax profits slip from £3.65 million ($5.15 million) to £3.5 million in 2015.

The drop is mainly down to heavy capital investment to increase brewing capacity.

In 2015 BrewDog spent £17.6 million on plant, property and equipment, according to the Morning Advisor.

The Scottish brewery’s annual report also reveals that it is looking to attract more daytime customers by moving into the coffee market.

BrewDog has purchased a 33% stake in Edinburgh based company Third Wave Coffee, which it is looking to house in its bars across the UK.

Despite the slight fall in profits, BrewDog revenues soared 51% to £44.7 million in 2015. In 2015 it shipped 41 million bottles of its beer overseas, according to the Daily Record.

The company was founded in 2007 by James Watt and Martin Dickie. In 2010 they produced the world’s strongest history, with an alcoholic volume of 55%, called “The End of History.”

BrewDog has since gone on to become the fastest growing food and drinks producer in Britain, with a current employee count of 580 and bars all over the world.

