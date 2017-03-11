A new 'beer hotel' in the US will have craft brews on tap in the rooms, Jacuzzis, and showers

BrewDog The luxury suite will feature a hot tub filled with beer.

Scottish brewer BrewDog will open the world’s first crowdfunded craft beer hotel in Columbus, Ohio.

Called “The DogHouse,” the $US7.3 million hotel will feature a craft beer spa with beer-based treatments, beer taps in the bedrooms, a hot tub filled with Punk IPA, and a beer fridge in the shower.

Beer-infused three-course breakfasts, lunches, and dinners will also be served, paired with artisanal craft beers.

It will be funded through a crowdfunding campaign which went live on Indiegogo on Friday. The brewery has already hit its $US75,000 goal, with $US124,859 from 815 backers at time of writing.

Those who back the project will get free nights at the hotel, and will exclusively receive the first five releases from the sour beer brewery, which the project will also fund. Those who contribute over $US30,000 will also be able to host an all-night event, such as a wedding or a birthday, at the hotel.

“Beer geeks around the world have been crying out for a beer hotel since we first floated the idea on social media, so we’re going to kick-start the most ambitious project we’ve ever planned, all with the backing of our global community of beer fans,” said BrewDog co-founder and CEO, James Watt.

The DogHouse is set to open by the end of September 2018. BrewDog also wants to open a hotel in Scotland, but the plans have stalled because of a disagreement with Aberdeenshire Council over the value of a plot of land, according to Scottish broadcaster STV.

Scroll down to see the plans for The DogHouse.

