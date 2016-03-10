BrewDog CEO James Watt: Do something you're insanely passionate about -- it won't feel like a job

James Watt studied law and was captain of a fishing boat before becoming co-founder and CEO of one of the UK’s fastest-growing and largest craft breweries, BrewDog.

He has gained notoriety in the last few years for advocating an anti-establishment style of business, which he outlined in his recent book, “Business for Punks.” Watt and his childhood friend and BrewDog co-founder, Martin Dickie, routinely make the papers with publicity stunts such as holding the smallest protest ever or driving a tank through the streets of London to the Bank of England.

Watt stopped by Business Insider to discuss his journey to owning his own business, and how he turned his passion for beer and the punk lifestyle into a successful enterprise.

