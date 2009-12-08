Hedge Fund Brevan Howard Raises Minimum Investment 1000%

Photo: The Fresh Express

Three unnamed people told Bloomberg that Brevan Howard might consider shutting its $21.3 billion Master Fund fund to new investors. Bloomberg reports: “If and when we sense that a fund cannot deliver an attractive return because of the size of its assets relative to market opportunities, we intend to recommend to that fund’s board to return capital to investors,” the firm said in a Nov. 4 statement.



Already the hedge fund manager has closed 2 of its funds, a $2 billion Asia Fund and a $2.5 billion Emerging Markets fund, and it raised the minimum investment in the firm’s Master Fund from $1 million to $20 million.

