A huge London hedge fund just made a some big hires in the US

London-based hedge fund behemoth Brevan Howard just made a couple of big hires in its New York office.

Bloomberg News reports that the $US27 billion hedge fund hired

Michael Lyublinsky, who was previously the global head of trading for the Royal Bank of Scotland in its massive Greenwich, Connecticut office.

The fund also hired Scott Eichel, who ran securitized products and US credit at RBS’s Greenwich operations.

RBS received a huge bailout during the financial crisis, and announced earlier this year that it would downsize in the US and elsewhere.

The UK Government took the first step towards selling off its stake in the bank earlier this month when it sold $US3 billion in RBS shares.

