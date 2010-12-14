Brett Favre's Website Already Selling Commemorative Streak Merchandise

You dog

It was must surely be a record for shameless capitalism, but Brett Favre’s official online store has already been updated to offer “Official NFL football(s) signed by Brett with inscription: 297 starts 1992-2010.”It’s now seems clear that Favre has known all week he would not be playing against the Giants, but waited until the last possible second to reveal it to the world. Yes, that benefits the Vikings game planning (since their opponent would not know who the starting quarterback is), but it also has the added benefit of keeping Favre’s name on the tips of everyone’s tongues as long as possible.



It’s also clear that a man who made 17 million bucks this year is not above doing anything to make a few more.

