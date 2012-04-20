This Guy Just Bought $18.2 Million Worth Of Diamonds

Brett Stettner

Photo: Brett Stettner Diamond Investments

Brett Stettner is having a very expensive week.Stettner, a diamond dealer who runs a diamond investment fund, bought the top lots at both Christie’s and Sotheby’s jewelry auctions in New York City this week, according to ArtInfo.



At Sotheby’s, he paid $2.4 million for a 3.54-carat marquise-shaped fancy blue diamond ring, eight times the low estimate of $800,000.

And at Christie’s, he paid a record-breaking $15.8 million for a 9-carat pink diamond ring from the collection of “reclusive” heiress Huguette Clark. It was the most expensive pink diamond ever sold in the U.S.

According to his biography, Stettner has been an appraiser, diamond grader and dealer since the early ’90s. He started his diamond investment firm in 1995.

