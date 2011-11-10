Elin Nordegren Surfaces, Brett Ratner Quits -- Here's Your Daily Gossip

Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com
- The little-seen Elin Nordegren stepped out with her two kids at a Florida playground yesterday.
- And David Arquette stepped out with his new girlfriend, reporter Christina McLarty.
- The champion procreating Duggars (who have a TLC reality show) are pregnant again — this’ll be number 20, ladies and gentlemen.
- The latest “Dancing With the Stars” castoff? Nancy Grace, who will presumably have some catchup shouting to do about Conrad Murray.
- At a special screening of “J. Edgar” on Monday, Leonardo DiCaprio had to make do with business types while all the women in the room fawned over Clint Eastwood.
- Gay-slurring producer Brett Ratner, under pressure over his comment calling rehearsal “for fags,” resigned from the Oscars late yesterday.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.