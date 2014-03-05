How Hollywood Mogul Brett Ratner Quietly Pocketed $US40 Million From 'Gravity'

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty ‘Gravity’ was the first film funded by Ratner’s new production company, RatPac-Dune.

Brett Ratner is famous for directing and/or producing hit films such as the “Rush Hour” franchise, “Money Talks, “X-Men: The Last Stand,” “Horrible Bosses,” among many others.

And despite not being director or producer on “Gravity,” Ratner will reap the rewards of the film’s $707 million global box office success.

While Sandra Bullock is said to be pocketing a massive $US70 million paycheck from the film in a rare deal, Ratner will rake in a reported $US40 million.

According to PageSix sources, “Ratner’s new production company, RatPac-Dune — with Aussie billionaire James Packer and OneWest and “Avatar” investor Steven Mnuchin — helped­­ ­finance the film and is pocketing $US40 million.”

In September, Ratner’s RatPac-Dune closed a $US450 million financing deal with Warner Bros. to fund up to 75 upcoming films.

“Gravity” was the first title covered by the new, four-year partnership.

In September, The Hollywood Reporter said of Ratner’s role in the deal: “A quiet negotiation took place that resulted in Ratner not having creative input on the films, a move that Ratner fully supported. As part of the deal, the director-producer won’t provide notes or be in the editing room on the titles, though his RatPac logo will grace the films.”

And so far, it’s paying off.

“Gravity” is on track to soon earn $US750 million worldwide and the film took home seven statues at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

