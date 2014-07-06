Brett Lee Breaks Shane Warne's Hand At Bicentennial Match At Lord's

The ball that got him. Getty/ Ben Hoskins

Brett Lee has broken the bowling hand of one of Australia’s best known bowlers in a one-day match to celebrate 200 years of cricket at Lord’s in London.

Warne, who was captain of the Rest of the World side against the Marylebone Cricket Club, copped a beamer from Lee in the final over of the ROW’s innings.

Warne continued to bat out the over to finish unbeaten on three, but could not field – instead having X-rays which confirmed the break.

Despite the injury which later joked about Warne, said it was a “great day and a fantastic atmosphere”.

“I haven’t seen Binga (Lee) for a while, so it was nice of him to say hello and put me out for six weeks. He didn’t mean it, it’s just one of those things that happens.”

