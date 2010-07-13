Brett Icahn On The Possibility He Might Soon Take Over His Dad's Company: Nepotism Doesn't Exist At Icahn

Photo: Robert Caplin Photography (rcaplin.photoshelter.com

Meet Brett Icahn, the offspring of Carl Icahn.He’s a Princeton Graduate (just like Dad) and has, since 2002, worked his way up within Carl Icahn’s investment empire.



Now , Icahn Jr serves as Director for four of his dad’s enterprises.

And most recently, he took the lead role in managing his father’s 11.3% shareholder stake in Take-Two Interactive Sof ware.

rumours say he’s also involving himself with the family firm’s buyout battle for Lions Gate Entertainment (Carl Icahn, who currently owns a 19% stake in this entertainment giant, wants to bump this figure up to 30% with an undervalued bid worth $575 million).

So how does Brett compare to a father who’s famous for making noise during shareholder meetings and who is singlehandedly attempting to save American commerce from its own mismanagement?

Icahn Junior may not have grown up with modest means from a working class home in Queens like his dad, but he’s no regular Trust Fund Baby either.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Carl never spoiled his son.

And even as industry insiders speculate that the investing wunderkind might be grooming one of his own to take over one day, Brett insists that nepotism doesn’t exist within the walls of the Icahn Group.

“Ask anyone who knows my father, and they would find that concept totally nonsensical,” Brett says. He hasn’t gotten an offer (yet) from Icahn Senior, and doesn’t expect the head honcho seat to be vacant anytime soon either.

But there’s still time – and lots of it.

According to Take-Two Interactive Chair Strauss Zelnick, the 30-year-old shares his father’s intelligence, diligence, and willingness to ask tough questions – qualities he’ll definitely need to step into Carl Icahn’s $10.5 billion shoes.

