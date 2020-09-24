A grand jury has declined to charge 2 of the 3 Louisville police officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death

Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.

A grand jury has charged just one of the three officers involved in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, Brett Hankison, with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

It declined to charge the other two, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is scheduled to discuss the grand jury verdict later this afternoon.

Taylor’s case has been a focal point for Black Lives Matter protesters since the shooting in March.

After George Floyd’s death in May, renewed attention pushed Kentucky prosecutors to take the case and the state’s attorney general to empanel a grand jury.

The decision for whether to charge the three law enforcement officers has been long-awaited by activists. Taylor was shot eight times in her own Louisville home in March during a botched drug raid, killing her.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Det. Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankinson, the Louisville police officers involved in the 26-year-old’s fatal shooting, had not been charged in the months since. Hankinson was terminated from the department in June, while Cosgrove and Mattingly were placed on administrative reassignment.

Protests had heightened in Louisville as demonstrators put pressure on Kentucky officials for the officers to be charged and arrested for Taylor’s death. Following the death of George Floyd in May, protesters around the country have rallied against police violence toward Black Americans. And in July, dozens of protesters were charged after rallying on Cameron’s front yard.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron empaneled the grand jury, following an investigation from his office, earlier this month. The city of Louisville has also agreed to pay $US12 million to Taylor’s family to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit.

The city of Louisville has prepared for more protests

JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images City of Louisville public works trucks block an intersection in downtown Louisville, Kentucky on September 22, 2020 in anticipation of the results of a grand jury inquiry into the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman shot by a Louisville Metro Police Department member earlier this year.

City officials considered had prepared for the announcement in anticipation of mass protests if the grand jury declined to charge the officers.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder announced a 72-hour curfew countywide starting Wednesday night, as well as activated The National Guard to aid local law enforcement with civil unrest.

On Monday, the Louisville Police issued a state of emergency to “ensure we have the appropriate level of staffing to provide for public safety services and our policing functions,” according to the Louisville-Courier Journal.

In addition, the department announced that vehicles could not park in downtown Louisville and that barricades will be placed in the downtown area ahead of the grand jury’s decision. Mayor Fischer declared a second state of emergency on Tuesday to double down on preparation efforts.

#BREAKING: A State of Emergency has been declared in Louisville, Kentucky in preparation of the grand jury decision for the Breonna Taylor case. LMPD has banned days off and is erecting barricades across the city. pic.twitter.com/vlcLfweJxh — Hunter Cullen (@HunterJCullen) September 21, 2020

“Let me be clear, LMPD does not have any information regarding when the attorney general will make any announcements or what the announcement will be,” Louisville Chief Schroeder said in a press conference Tuesday. ” We are merely taking steps that we feel are necessary to protect the public, the businesses, and the property in the downtown area in advance of any decision.

Last week, Lousiville officials ordered to close four federal buildings including the Gene Snyder US Courthouse and Custom House between September 21-25.

