Brett Favre's Sister Arrested In Meth Lab Bust

Brandi Favre, the 34-year-old sister of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre, was arrested along with two other people after police discovered a active meth lab in a Mississippi apartment building.Brandi Favre was charged with manufacturing of methamphetamine and generation of hazardous waste, both felonies.



This is not her first run-in with the law. She was arrested for shoplifting in 1999 and faced gun charges in connection with a drive-by shooting in 1996.

