Brett Favre Has Filed His Retirement Papers

Photo: AP Photo

FOXSports.com reports that Brett Favre has already filed his retirement papers with the NFL.This may not mean much, as Favre has been known to change his mind from time to time, but with scandal swirling around him and a string of injuries, we think Favre is actually hanging them up for good.



Favre also filed retirement papers in 2009 after his one season with the Jets.

His NFL record of 297 straight starts was snapped in December.

