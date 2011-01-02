Brett Favre Probably Won't Play In The Last Game Of His Career

Photo: AP

Brett Favre has insisted time and time again that this really is his last season, and now it looks like he’ll miss the final game of his storied career with a concussion.Favre is listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report because of a head injury he suffered against the Chicago Bears on December 20th. He missed last week’s game and hasn’t played in two of the Vikings last three contests after playing in 297 straight games.



Favre has struggled on the field this season and has taken a beating from the media over the Jenn Sterger incident. On Wednesday, Favre was fined $50,000 for failing to cooperate with the NFL’s investigation of his alleged sexual harassment of Sterger.

