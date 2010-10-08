Favre Nude Pics, Voicemails Drop

You dog

Deadspin just published pictures of Brett Favre’s private parts that Favre allegedly took of himself and then sent to a Jets employee named Jenn Sterger.They also published voicemails Favre allegedly left with Sterger, encouraging her to come by his hotel for a couple hours.



The photos are pretty nasty. The voice sounds just like Favre’s.

But, in the end, we think the story leave enough wiggle room for Favre’s people to say Deadspin has the story wrong.

So unless there’s more coming, it seems like Favre will escape this ordeal with a slightly dinged but still marketable reputation.

(After all, even Tiger Woods is still doing commercials.)

