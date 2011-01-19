Brett Favre Now Accused Of Sending Lewd Texts To A VIKINGS Massage Therapist

Photo: AP

Retirement has not put a stop to the Brett Favre’s problems. Deadspin has a new report of yet another massage therapist — one who worked for the Vikings — who claims that Favre (and other players) sent her inappropriate text messages while both worked for the team.(The Deadspin story has a NSFW picture; not of Favre.)



According to the report, Stephanie Dusenberry was an independent contractor who has worked for the Minnesota Vikings for several years. She claims she has had numerous problems with players propositioning her, both during massage sessions and after. Some would ask for private sessions, then followed up with nude pictures or lewd messages.

Favre reportedly asked for such a session, telling Dusenberry to come to his house when he was alone, and also texting “you don’t know what it’s like to not be touched by a woman in three weeks.” His behaviour would appear to follow the pattern alleged in a lawsuit filed against him by two New York Jets’ massage therapists.

The NFL, the Vikings, and Favre’s agent all refused to comment on the story.

