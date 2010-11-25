Brett Favre: NFL Playbooks Are Too Thick

Brett



Photo: AP

Favre’s just held his first press conference since the firing of Vikings coach Brad Childress, and he refrained from any remarks that directly disparaged his former boss.However, Favre did say one interesting tidbit that most NFL quarterbacks wouldn’t dare admit in public — the Vikings offensive playbook is too large.

Favre says that offensive schemes around the league have become so complex, that teams cannot possibly practice every variation on every formation on every down and distance. Therefore, it becomes impossible to perform any single play consistently well.

It may sound like the rant of an old man who doesn’t want to do homework, but he makes a good point. Instead of trying to master every possible method for every possible scenario, focus on a few key concepts and do those better than anyone. Put the onus on your opponent to try and stop your best attack, not the other way around.

