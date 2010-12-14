Brett Favre's Consecutive Games Played Streak Ends

Photo: Pat Hanlon/Twitter

Brett Favre has been listed as inactive for Monday’s game against the New York Giants, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.That would appear to signal the end of Favre’s 297 regular season consecutive games started streak, the longest in NFL history.



ProFootballTalk says Favre’s shoulder was hurting so bad, he did not even warm up.

It could also mean the end of his career. With the streak over and the Vikings out of contention, Favre has no reason to return from his shoulder injury, but for pride.

Not to mention the fact that he could be suspended by the NFL for his alleged sexual harassment of former Jets employee Jenn Sterger. We expect that suspension will come this week, now that the NFL is no longer in danger of changing history.

Favre has started every game his teams have played since September 27, 1992, bringing his grand total, including regular season and playoffs, to 321 straight games.

