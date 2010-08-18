PATHETIC: Annual Brett Favre Tease Ends In The Usual Triumphant Return

After his usual retirement shtick, Brett Favre has decided to climb down off his tractor to save the people of Minnesota (and erase the memory of having his last NFL pass be a Pee Wee league puffball picked off in last year’s NFC championship game).



FOX’s Jay Glazer is reporting that Favre has told his teammates he’s “back in,” and ready to play another season. (Brett Favre’s official website is crashing as fans visit waiting for official confirmation.)

All we can say about Favre’s return is: We told you so.

See Also: We Don’t Know About You, But We Are SO SICK Of This Brett Favre Retirement Crap

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.