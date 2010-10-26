Brett Favre's Ankle Is Fractured — Career Over (Again)?

ESPN 1050 reports that Brett Favre has a stress fracture in his ankle and is currently in a walking boot.He has not been ruled out for next weekend’s game, but his NFL record for most consecutive starts is definitely in jeopardy.



And with Jenn Sterger controversy still roiling and the Vikings season in freefall, is it possible we’ve seen his last game ever?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.