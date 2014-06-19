Brett Favre Endorses In Mississippi Senate Race

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre is weighing in on the hotly-contested Mississippi U.S. Senate race.

In a new ad from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Favre, a Mississippi native who once played at the University of Southern Mississippi, strongly backs Republican Senator Thad Cochran for re-election, Politico reported Wednesday.

“I’ve learned through football that strong leadership can be the difference between winning and losing. And when it comes to our state’s future, trust me, Mississippi can win and win big with Thad Cochran as our strong voice in Washington,” Favre declares in the ad.

“I encourage you stand with a proven and respected leader: Thad Cochran,” he concludes. “Please tell your family and friends, ‘Let’s stand with Thad.'”

Cochran is facing off against GOP State Senator Chris McDaniel in a June 24 primary runoff.

View the ad below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

