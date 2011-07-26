The NFL Lockout Just Ended And There Are Already Brett Favre Comeback rumours

Photo: AP Photo

Brett Favre is done playing football … probably.A rumour emerged this weekend from Philadelphia sports radio host Howard Eskin that the Eagles would have interest in signing Favre as a backup.



Today, his agent came out and had the opportunity to put all of this to rest. He could have simply stated that the 41-year-old is retired, and there is absolutely zero chance that he’d dip his toe back in the NFL waters.

But instead he said the rumours were “speculation”, and noted that Favre “hasn’t talked to [him or] anybody else about a comeback”.

Not quite a denial.

Favre has spent the last few summers annoyingly on the fence between retirement and the NFL. We’ll see if this August follows suit.

