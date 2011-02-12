He Just Won't Go Away: Brett Favre rumoured To Be On Dancing With The Stars*

UPDATE: There’s reason to believe these rumours are bogus. We’ll see.



EARLIER: rumours are flying that America’s favourite retired quarterback is a strong candidate to be on the next season of Dancing with the Stars.

Chad Ochocinco, Jason Taylor, Jerry Rice, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, and Emmitt Smith have all appeared on the show, the last four after they retired, and Favre is supposedly one of the final choices for the show that’s set to begin on March 21st.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise — Favre seems to have an addiction to the public attention that comes with being a celebrity — but maybe we should take it as a good sign. If Favre is tied up with the show for the next few months, the chances of him coming back again next season would be greatly reduced.

