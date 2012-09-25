Brett Favre Believes The Player's Bounty Suspensions Should Have Been Overturned

Photo: Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre may have been the target of the New Orleans Saints’ alleged bounty program, but he’s pleased that the four players had their suspensions lifted based on the current evidence.On Mike Tirico’s weekly Monday Night Football podcast, Favre said that at this point in the investigation, the players should be able to play.



Here what he had to say when he was asked about what should happen to those players:

“In all honesty, I’m sort of indifferent on it, but I have to say that when they were allowed to play I thought that was the right move. I just don’t see enough evidence. I don’t think that some guy said this went on is enough evidence.”

Favre’s opinion comes as a surprise in light of former Saints defensive coordinator Greg Williams’ recent sworn statement that said Jonathan Vilma placed a $10,000 bounty on Favre in the 2010 NFC Championship game.

Even with the affidavit, Favre believes there needs to be more evidence to suspend those players. Until then, he’s convinced the Saints were simply playing hard-nosed football.

He continued:

“I think you need more proof than someone saying Jonathan put $10,000 down on the table to knock me out. The only thing I would say about that game is that I felt that we should have won the game, and it had nothing to do with the bounty. It had a lot to do with me not making the play at the end of the game, them making a play.”

Favre backing the Saints players, even after the latest testimony, is a huge blow to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s power struggle in the bounty scandal.

