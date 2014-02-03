Brett Favre Is Almost Unrecognizable Now

NFL legend Brett Favre has been laying low since he retired in 2011.

He coaches high school football in Mississippi and does a Wrangler commercial here and there.

Today we got a good look at him when he went on the NFL Network to talk about the Super Bowl. He has a particularly shaggy beard, and looks like any 44-year-old football youth coach.

After:

Before:

