Beauty YouTuber Bretman Rock says fans have shown up at his father's funeral to ask for photos: 'Can people just let me be sad for once?'

Bretman Rock is a YouTuber and influencer who frequently shares beauty-related content with more than 13 million followers.

In early November, he shared on social media that his father had died after going into a coma.

Now, the YouTuber says people attended his father’s funeral unannounced, and took photos of his entire family.

Rock also asked fans to stop visiting his house unannounced to ask for photos with him during this time of grief.

Bretman Rock is asking fans to respect his privacy as he copes with the loss of his father.

On Thursday, the YouTuber asked his fans on Twitter to stop visiting his home in the hopes of getting a photo with him. He also addressed people who attended his father’s funeral without being invited.

“Can people just let me be sad for onces,” Rock wrote on Twitter. “I’m here in the Philippines for my dad who just passed, don’t come to my house and ask me for pictures.. so many people showed up to my dads funeral uninvited and started taking pics of my dad and my family.. Like why? It’s common sense.”

I just don’t understand why people think it’s okay to ask me for pictures when my eyes are literally swollen from crying … how you you gonna say “condolences , can we take a picture ?” — Bretman Rock ???? (@bretmanrock) November 21, 2019

He continued to say that people asked him to take photos with them while he was crying.

“I just don’t understand why people think it’s ok to ask me for pictures when my eyes are literally swollen from crying,” he continued. “how you you gonna say ‘condolences , can we take a picture ?'”

People are showing support for Bretman Rock in light of his recent tweets

After sharing his two tweets, many people expressed support for the YouTuber, saying they feel “disgusted” by the actions of other fans.

This is disgusting and I can’t believe anyone would do this. I’m so sorry people are SO disrespectful — Bipolar Rollercoaster (@teatimemimi) November 21, 2019

i am so sorry. this is disgusting. people need to learn boundaries especially for something like this that’s very personal. you need your time with family and people need to have some respect for that :( — saint mick ❄️ (@artsymick) November 21, 2019

some people don't have manners and some decency to see that you are mourning your father. my deepest condolences to you and your family king ???????? — yana ☾ (@_yanasabandal) November 21, 2019

That is beyond disgusting and creepy…I am so sorry you have to deal with this during such a terrible time❤️ — [email protected] (@zacmakeupartist) November 21, 2019

In early November, the YouTuber said his father had died

On November 5, Rock told a fan who asked why he hadn’t posted anything on Instagram all day that his father had gone into a coma.

I just found out my dad is in a critical condition and is in acoma now… sorry I’m just kinda taken back and taking time for myself and family !! ✨✨✨???? https://t.co/PqP6TC0uNy — Bretman Rock ???? (@bretmanrock) November 5, 2019

The following day, he shared two emojis: hearts and a dove.

???????? — Bretman Rock ???? (@bretmanrock) November 7, 2019

According to Reddit users, Rock confirmed that his father had died in an Instagram story that disappeared after 24 hours. His sister also shared an Instagram post about their dad.

Multiple YouTubers have previously spoken out against fans visiting their homes and personal events

In January, the Dolan Twins asked their fans to stay away from their late father’s wake and funeral after hashtags like #SeanDolanMeetUpParty and #seandolanfuneralparty began popping up on Twitter.

According to the Daily Mail, some people who used the hashtags actually wished to attend, while others were attempting to mock the YouTubers.

If you are a fan of Grayson and I we love you and appreciate you so much. The best way you could support us during this tough time is to NOT show up at our father’s wake or funeral. thank you guys and please please please respect my wish. — Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) January 22, 2019

Your kind posts about my Dad have been heartwarming. Thank you all. Again, please do not show up to his wake, funeral, or any of his services. — Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan) January 22, 2019

David Dobrik also used social media to urge fans to stay away from his home. In June, the YouTuber appeared in a video for Architectural Digest, in which he said he’s had to nail doors shut to keep uninvited guests out.

“I’m trying to open this door actually because we have a lot of break-ins,” Dobrik said in the video. “We put a nail here so it doesn’t open, but it also ruins the aesthetic of the house.”

The YouTuber also used his Instagram story to document what happens when fans arrive unannounced. The clips have been reshared by Awesomeness TV.

“Guys this is scary plz don’t come here,” Dobrik previously wrote over a video of uninvited fans. “Please stop coming to my house guys.”

