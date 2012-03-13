The Author Of American Psycho Went On A Twitter Rampage Figuring Out Where Patrick Bateman Would Be Now

At this point, American Psycho’s main character, anti-hero Wall Streeter Patrick Bateman, is almost beyond icon status.



And while fans can fantasize all they want about where Bateman would be in today’s world, there’s never been a definitive answer to the question: What would Patrick Bateman be doing right now?

But there could be soon.

American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis went on a Twitter rampage on Friday night, figuring out what Bateman would be doing and laying the groundwork for a sequel. He said he would pitch it to his publishers, and by the time he was done, he had 14 pages of notes.

The notes imagined everything from Bateman killing his father’s mistress to him idolizing the Kardashians and wanting to have a three-some with Rihanna and Chris Brown.

And that’s not even the half of it.

