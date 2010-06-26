Friend Of Accused Quant Bret Chesney Says Del Mar's Lawsuit Is Bogus

Photo: Wikimedia

Earlier today, a trader named Bret Chesney was accused of stealing his former firm’s proprietary trading strategies.The firm, Del Mar, sued Bret for allegedly stealing the firm’s strategies, leaving the firm, and then using them the next day after starting a competing desk at another firm.



Here’s a reaction to this allegation, which was provided to us by a former colleague of Bret’s:

The allegation is total crap

No one could be so dumb

Bret’s a man with great integrity and a great reputation

Specifically, here’s what Bret’s former colleague, an industry indexing expert, said:

Heard the news about Bret and find it absolutely ludicrous. He has over 17 years experience trading index changes and running strategies associated with this from the buy side and sell side at the largest firms associated with such strategies. He was regarded as one of the best in these areas at BGI (now Blackrock), BOFA and Bear Stearns and this is a well known fact from people within the buy side and sell side.

I believe that Del Mar had been in this area for a <8 years. Mere apprentices vs the size and complexity that Bret has dealt with historically.

Regarding taking models, Bret could trade the Russell Reconstitution on a spreadsheet and take him little time to do. Other trading strategies would take little time to build. This trade and other similar index based trades have nothing to do with models which can be built in little time if you know what you are doing. It has everything to do with experience in this trade and knowing the risks involved. Having been responsible for US indexing at DeAM and NTRS, I know this well.

In regards to character, I cannot vouch enough for Bret’s character. He has thrived working under ERISA, section 17 and SEC regulations. Enough said. If you talk to anyone who knows Bret within the industry, you will get a simialr response.

