Del Mar Trader Accused Of Stealing Proprietary Models And Trading Them On His Own Desk THE NEXT DAY

Anyone looking at Bret Chesney’s profile on Linked In would think he should know better than to email himself his firm’s, Del Mar’s, proprietary strategies and start using them the very next day at a new firm.



But he’s accused of leaving Del Mar on June 16th, starting at White Bay and opening a new trading desk to trade the strategies the very next day, on June 17th, according to Bloomberg.

Del Mar just sued him for breach of contract and stealing the firm’s trading models.

Chesney allegedly learned Del Mar’s trading strategies and models during his tenure and emailed himself and went to join White Bay Advisors on June 16th, says Bloomberg. After joining White Bay, Chesney then employed the models he allegedly stole from Del Mar. Before Chesney joined Del Mar, the firm had never traded.

Bloomberg: Before he resigned June 16, he e-mailed proprietary materials reflecting Del Mar’s strategies and research to his personal and White Bay accounts, according to the complaint. White Bay, a U.S. Virgin Islands company, wasn’t involved in index trading before hiring Chesney, who began to actively trade on the firm’s behalf on June 17, the day after he resigned, according to the suit.

Now Del Mar is pissed off and hopes to sue Chesney and prevent their strategies from being used at White Bay. A spokesperson for Del Mar says that “…the defendants have effectively usurped Del Mar’s index trading business and, overnight, put White Bay in the index trading business.”

