The Team Behind The Breslin And The Spotted Pig Is Opening A New Restaurant In The West Village

Ken Friedman, the force behind hot New York restaurants The Spotted Pig, The John Dory and The Breslin, is planning a new venture on busy Bleecker Street in the West Village.The new spot, tentatively named Bleecker Street Cafe, will serve pub fare similar to what’s served at The Breslin and The Spotted Pig, according to a notice posted this week in nearby West Village buildings informing residents of the restaurant’s liquor licence hearing.

One previous tenant, a wine bar called Bar’rique, was shuttered by the health department in October after failing a health inspection, according to DNA Info. It’s currently operating as Bin on Bleecker, also a wine bar.

Some details about Friedman’s new venture, from the notice:

The menu will be tavern-style and include breakfast, lunch and dinner

There will be 14 tables with 45 seats, as well as a 15-seat bar

The breakfast menu will focus on homemade muffins and pastries, and coffee

The lunch menu will feature sandwiches, and the dinner menu will be an expanded version of the lunch menu

Hours will be 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and from 7 a.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday through Saturday

A hearing on the restaurant’s application for a liquor licence will be held tomorrow evening.

The full notice:

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

