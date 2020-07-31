September's O The Oprah Magazine will feature Breonna Taylor on its cover

O The Oprah Magazine Twitter Breonna Taylor will be on the cover of O The Oprah Magazine in September

O The Oprah Magazine announced Thursday that Breonna Taylor will be on the September cover.

Taylor shot dead in her home by police executing a “no-knock” warrant at the wrong address.

Her death has sparked #JusticeForBreonna rallying cries.

“If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it,” the cover says.

It’s the first time in 20 years that Oprah Winfrey will not be on the cover of her own magazine.

September’s issue will be the first time Oprah Winfrey is not the cover model for her own magazine. The cover was designed by 24-year-old artist Alexis Franklin.

On March 13, police officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove entered Taylor’s apartment in the early hours to execute a warrant connected to a man who didn’t live there.

Her partner, Kenneth Walker, believed that there was a home invasion and fired a gunshot. Police returned 20 shots, shooting Taylor five times. Mattingly was also shot, but survived.

Taylor was alive for five minutes after she was shot, but police didn’t get into the house and radio dispatch about her presence until nearly a half-hour later, the Louisville Courier Journal reported.

In a statement on Thursday, Winfrey talked about the chaos that Taylor likely experienced in her last moments alive.

“Imagine if three unidentified men burst into your home while you were sleeping. And your partner fired a gun to protect you. And then mayhem,” Winfrey said. “What I know for sure: We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice.”

“She was just like you. And like everyone else who dies unexpectedly, she had plans,” Oprah continued. “I cry for justice in her name.”

Mattingly and Cosgrove are on administrative reassignment. Hankison was fired and has been accused of “blindly” firing at least one of the fatal shots, the Courier Journal reported.

In the cover photo, Taylor is wearing a Louisville EMS T-shirt.

“If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it,” the cover says, quoting Winfrey.

