The city of Louisville has arrived at a 'substantial' settlement with Breonna Taylor's family, reports say

JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images A demonstrator holds a sign with the image of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers, during a protest against the death George Floyd in Minneapolis, in Denver, Colorado on June 3, 2020.

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, has reportedly settled the lawsuit brought on by the family of Breonna Taylor, the Black woman killed by police in March.

The city is expected to announce the agreement later Tuesday.

The amount of the settlement is unclear, but it will be “substantial,” according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

In addition to a payment, the settlement is also expected to include significant police reforms, such as a mandate that all search warrants be approved by a commander before heading to a judge.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, has arrived at a settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor, the Black woman shot dead by police in March, according to local reports.

The amount of the settlement remains unclear, but it is expected to be “substantial,” according to the Louisville Courier Journal, which first reported the news. CNN, citing an unidentified source, reported that the settlement is a “multimillion dollar” agreement. Local officials are expected to announce details of the settlement later Tuesday.

The settlement also includes reforms for the Louisville police department, such as a mandate that all search warrants be approved by a commander prior to heading to a judge, the Courier Journal reported. Additionally, the settlement offers details on housing credits that will be given to officers who choose to reside in Louisville.

Taylor’s family sued the city after the 26-year-old woman was killed by police in her Louisville home on March 13. Police entered her home to pursue a narcotics bust using a “no-knock” warrant, meaning they were not required to identify themselves before entering.

Police shot Taylor multiple times, arguing that they were returning fire after one of the officers at the scene received a bullet to the thigh.

An attorney for Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who fired the shot as a warning to the officers, said police did not identify themselves or knock.

One of the officers who returned fire, Brett Hankison, has been removed from his job. None of the officers who were involved in the shooting have been arrested or charged with a crime. But a grand jury is expected to convene to decide whether to file criminal charges against them.

The settlement comes as protests against police brutality continue to sweep the nation. Demonstrators have argued for substantial police reform after the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed at the hands of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day. Protests reignited after police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back multiple times as he attempted to get into his car last month.

Outrage also spread over Taylor’s shooting, with high-profile figures like now-Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris calling for a federal investigation.

Neither the Louisville Metro Police Department nor the mayor’s office immediately returned Insider’s request for comment.

