A Louisville police officer involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor is being fired

Giacomo Cosua/NurPhoto via Getty Images A girl holding a sign asking justice for Breonna Taylor demonstrating in Mestre, Venice, Italy on June 6, 2020.

One of three Louisville, Kentucky police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired, the city’s mayor announced Friday.

A termination letter written by the chief of police said that Louisville Metro Police Officer Brett Hankison “displayed extreme indifference to the value of human life” by firing rounds indiscriminately into the woman’s apartment while executing a no-knock warrant with two other officers in mid-March.

Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black EMT, was shot eight times and killed while asleep in her bed.

One of the Kentucky police officers who was involved in the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday.

Louisville Metro Police Officer Brett Hankison is one of three police officers who fired multiple rounds into the 26-year-old EMT’s apartment while executing a no-knock warrant in mid-March.

When the officers busted in, Taylor’s boyfriend opened fire, assuming they were intruders. During the shootout, Taylor, who was asleep in bed, was shot eight times and killed.

A termination letter written by Chief of Police Robert Schroeder said that Hankison “displayed extreme indifference to the value of human life when you wantonly and blindly fired ten rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor on March 13.”

Schroeder also accused Hankison of violating the LMPD’s rules on the use of deadly force by blinding firing into Taylor’s apartment “without supporting facts that your deadly force was directed at a person against whom posed an immediate threat of danger or serious injury to yourself or others.”

The officer is said to have fired through a patio door and window that were covered, making it impossible for Hankison to distinguish between immediate threats and innocent bystanders.

The letter also accused Hankison of endangering the lives of three other individuals in a neighbouring apartment.

“It’s about damn time,” Sam Aguiar, the attorney representing Taylor’s family, stated Friday in response to the news that Hankison will be fired, The Courier Journal reported.

Taylor’s attorneys said in a statement obtained by ABC News that they “are pleased to hear that Louisville Metro Police Department has fired Brett Hankison,” further stating that they “look forward to them terminating the other officers involved in Bre’s murder.”

“We also look forward to these officers being prosecuted for their roles in her untimely death,” the statement read.

The LMPD has yet to take any disciplinary action against the other two officers involved in the shooting, Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, according to ABC News.

Taylor’s death at the hands of police in March and the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died late last month after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, sparked protests across the country, demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality.

