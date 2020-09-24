Photos show angry protests in Louisville after no police were indicted for killing Breonna Taylor

Daniel Shular Riot police run toward protesters after using smoke and stun grenades to clear Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday.

Protests erupted in Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday after a grand jury declined to charge two of the three police officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death.

Officers shot Taylor in her own Louisville home in March. Her death became a focal point of the Black Lives Matter movement and protests that have continued across the country this year.

One of the officers was charged for firing shots that could have injured Taylor’s neighbours, but not over her death.

Protests spread, and two Louisville Metro police officers were shot.

Demonstrations have erupted in cities across the US. Here’s what Louisville looked like on Wednesday:

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Breonna Taylor’s name and image became a key part of the anti-racism and anti-police-brutality movement that swept the US.

Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.

Taylor was a 26-year-old EMT.

Taylor was shot eight times in her Louisville home on March 26.

Police were there as part of a drugs bust.

They used a“no-knock” warrant, which means they were not required to identify themselves before entering her home.

An attorney for Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said Walker fired a shot as a warning to the officers.

Kentucky’s attorney general said the three police officers fired 26 shots.

The grand jury result — in which nobody was indicted over her death — sparked new protests and memorials in Louisville.

Daniel Shular A Breonna Taylor memorial in Louisville on Wednesday.

You can read Insider’s detailed coverage of the decision here.

Protesters hugged after the decision was announced. Only one officer was indicted, over stray bullets which entered a neighbouring apartment.

Jon Cherry/Getty Images Two protesters embrace near Jefferson Square Park on September 23, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.

And major protests took place in other US cities, like Colorado, New York, Washington, Chicago, and Atlanta. This was Denver:

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images People take a knee on the 16th Street Mall as they protest the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case on September 23, 2020 in Denver.

In Louisville, police marched through the city.

Daniel Shular A line of police officers march toward Jefferson Square Park in Louisville.

Police and protesters clashed. Police say around 100 protesters were arrested.

Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Riot police intervene in protesters in Louisville on Wednesday.

Source: Courier-Journal

Riot police in the city used tear gas and stun grenades to clear protesters from Jefferson Square Park.

Daniel Shular Riot police clear protesters from Louisville’s’ Jefferson Square Park.

And then ran towards groups of protesters.

Daniel Shular Riot police run toward protesters after using smoke and stun grenades to clear Jefferson Square Park.

In this scene, a trash fire burns across from the city’s Hall of Justice courthouse.

Daniel Shular The scene across the street from Louisville’s Hall of Justice on September 23, 2020.

The National Guard was also there.

Daniel Shular National Guard soldiers watch riot police pass after the police cleared Jefferson Square Park.

And FBI officers, too.

Daniel Shular FBI officers near an armoured truck in Louisville.

And police rode through the city in armoured vehicles.

Daniel Shular Kentucky State Police officers ride in an armoured truck as it drives down West Jefferson Street in Louisville.

Two police officers were shot in downtown Louisville on Wednesday.

Daniel Shular Louisville police investigate the scene near where the two police officers were shot.

Armed police watched over the scene.

Daniel Shular A Louisville police officer stands guard with an AR-15 rifle at the scene near where two police officers were shot.

Louisville Assistant Chief of Police Robert Schroeder said that both officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and a suspect is in custody.

Daniel Shular Louisville Assistant Chief of Police Robert Schroeder speaks at a press conference near the University of Louisville Hospital.

He said that both officers were at the university hospital – one in stable condition, and another undergoing surgery but also stable.

Police said that “several locations” were looted early on Thursday morning, after the city’s curfew came into effect.

JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images Protesters march in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday after a judge announced the charges.

Police declared downtown protests unlawful before the 9 p.m. curfew as several fires were set, a police spokesman said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.