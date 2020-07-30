NBA players keep repeating Breonna Taylor's name after a virtual meeting with her mother in the bubble

David Zalubowski/AP Images LeBron James is one of several NBA players to call for justice for Breonna Taylor.

NBA players in the bubble held a virtual meeting with Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor.

During the meeting, Palmer said it would be helpful for players to use their platform to bring up Taylor’s case.

Since then, many high-profile players have used their media sessions to repeatedly call for justice for Taylor and social justice reform.

When NBA players entered the Disney bubble to resume the 2019-20 season, one of their goals was not to distract too much from the focus on social justice reform.

In the ramp-up to the season, players have frequently used interviews and media availability to bring up Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman who was shot in her bed by police entering her apartment with a no-knock warrant.

According to Malika Andrews and Marcus Spears of ESPN, many players adopted the practice at the urging of Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, during a virtual meeting.

The meeting took place on July 19, with nearly 40 players in the bubble, National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts, political activist Stacey Abrams, and Palmer. According to ESPN, Palmer was largely quiet during the meeting, but players continually asked her what they could do to help Taylor’s family. Palmer urged them to use their platform to bring up her daughter’s case, according to ESPN.

On July 15, days before the meeting, Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant had repeatedly brought up Taylor’s death during a media session. Grant was asked five questions, and each time, brought it back to Taylor’s death and social justice reform.

NBA players followed suit

The day after the virtual meeting, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris also used his media time to urge Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to act.

“We want to make sure that Daniel Cameron will arrest the cops and officers involved with Breonna Taylor’s death. And that’s all I’ve got to say,” Harris said. Harris told reporters that that’s what his answer would be to every question, and his media session ended after two questions.

Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Jerami Grant used his media session to call for justice to Breonna Taylor.

Over the following days, more and more players used their time to bring up Breonna Taylor and the need for social justice reform, including C.J. McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers, Paul George of the LA Clippers, Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics, and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.

LeBron James spoke to reporters at length on Friday, July 24, after the Lakers’ first scrimmage, opening and closing his press conference calling for justice for Taylor.

Likewise, Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma asked via Twitter for media members to ask questions about social justice to give players a chance to speak on the issues.

Media & players: We work hand n hand. We have platforms but help us out! Yes we know your job is to ask us about basketball questions. But if you guys believe in equality for all, let’s ask a few social injustice questions here n there. We’re all in this together — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 22, 2020

The NBA has worked with players to find ways to share messages of social justice. Courts in the bubble have “Black Lives Matter” featured prominently, players can put approved messages on the back of their jerseys, and the league has debated playing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the Black national anthem, at games, according to Andrews and Spears.

Chris Paul, the president of the NBPA, said players want to act as “soldiers” for Taylor and her family.

“We just want to be soldiers for her and her family and just continue to keep [Taylor’s] name out there.”

