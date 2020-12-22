Breonna Taylor's mum, Tamika Palmer, calls on President-elect Joe Biden to pursue federal investigations into police brutality cases

AP Photo/Darron Cummings Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, marches with Black Lives Matter protesters, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville.

Breonna Taylor’s mum, Tamika Palmer, published a letter in The Washington Post last week urging President-elect Joe Biden to keep his word in holding police in the US accountable for their actions, according to CNN.

Palmer’s daughter was fatally shot by Louisville police during a botched drug bust in March.

“Now, we need you to fight for Breonna and for the other families that have joined the sad sisterhood and brotherhood of people who lost loved ones to police violence,” Palmer wrote.

Breonna Taylor’s mum, Tamika Palmer, wrote a detailed letter to President-elect Joe Biden about prioritising federal investigations for families affected by police brutality including her 26-year-old daughter who was fatally shot by Louisville officers at her home in March.

The excerpt, which is also available on the website for the Grassroots Law Project, was posted in The Washington Post last week in an effort to hold Biden accountable and urging him to “hold true” to his word, as CNN reported.

“Your campaign stated commitment to prioritise police accountability prompted so many of us to vote this year,” the letter reads. “For many Americans, a vote for you was a vote for Breonna, Jacob Blake, Casey Goodson and so many others who have been failed repeatedly by the criminal justice system under the current administration. These victims could not vote for you â€” so millions of us did so on their behalf. Now, we need you to fight for Breonna and for the other families that have joined the sad sisterhood and brotherhood of people who lost loved ones to police violence.”

Palmer references Black Americans across the US, including Taylor, who have been negatively impacted by police this year which caused demonstrations nationwide and demands to defund the police. George Floyd said he couldn’t breathe as Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, Jacob Blake became paralysed after police shot him in Wisconsin, and earlier this month Casey Goodson was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy in Ohio.

READ: #BreonnaTaylor’s mother @TamikalPalmer911’s message to @joebiden, full page in @washingtonpost TODAY: Hold police accountable. Bring deep change to a truly unjust system. Do it now. Read and share it: https://t.co/Uvb5P9vF9g pic.twitter.com/dj3TXYr5hl — Grassroots Law Project (@grassroots_law) December 15, 2020

Biden has previously acknowledged the systemic injustices that affect people of colour and thanked Black Americans for showing up and solidifying his victory against President Donald Trump.

“Especially at those moments when this campaign was at its lowest ebb, the African American community stood up again for me,” Biden said during his speech in November. “You’ve always had my back, and I’ll have yours.”.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images Attorney Ben Crump, Ju’Niyah Palmer, Breonna Taylor’s sister, Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor, and Attorney Lonita Baker arrive ahead of a news conference at Jefferson Square Park on September 25, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Louisville, Kentucky, agreed to grant Taylor’s family a $US12 million settlement in September. The agreement includes reforms for the city’s police department.

The officers connected to Taylor’s death were not charged with killing her, to which Palmer responded by saying “she never had faith” in the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to ensure the involved police officers were indicted.

However, Palmer has additional demands for reform. According to her letter, she wants Biden to:

Appoint people to the Department of Justice with a proven record of holding police accountable

Order the DOJ to reopen investigations into police violence not properly completed before the Obama administration ended

Order large scale federal investigations into cases of police brutality, like the shooting of Jacob Blake, Casey Goodson, and Breonna Taylor

Stop police brutality before it happens by ordering robust pattern and practice investigations into police departments known to cause harm across the country

“Actions speak louder than words,” Palmer wrote to Biden. “We need your actions to show that you are different than those who pay lip service to our losses while doing nothing to show that our loved ones’ lives mattered.”

“We fought for you. It is now your turn to fight for us.”

