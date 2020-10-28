A grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case called Louisville Police's actions 'criminal' in a new interview

JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images A demonstrator holds a sign with the image of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers, during a protest against the death George Floyd in Minneapolis, in Denver, Colorado on June 3, 2020.

One of the grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case told CBS’s Gayle King that he believes actions Louisville Police took the night Taylor was killed were “criminal.”

The juror said the events surrounding Taylor’s death were full of “deception.”

Another juror previously spoke out after ex-officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, saying the grand jury wasn’t given the opportunity to indict any officer on homicide charges.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One of the grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case called Louisville Police’s actions the night Taylor was killed “criminal” in a new interview with Gayle King.

The juror was one of two grand jurors who spoke with King in an interview scheduled to air Wednesday on CBS. Neither of the jurors have been publicly named, and their faces were obscured to protect their identities.

“They were criminal leading up to this in everything that they â€” the way they moved forward on it, including the warrant,” Juror No. 2 told CBS News, adding that the events surrounding Taylor’s death were full of “deception.”

This isn’t the first time the jurors have spoken out since Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced last month that none of the officers involved in the shooting death of Taylor would be charged with homicide.

When speaking after ex-officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, Juror No. 1 previously said the jury wasn’t given the opportunity to indict any officer on homicide charges.

“The grand jury didn’t agree that certain actions were justified,” the juror had said. “The grand jury was not given the opportunity to deliberate on those [other] charges and deliberated only on what was presented to them.”

In the interview with King, Juror No. 1 said the police department was “negligent” in its planning for the grand jury.

“They couldn’t even provide a risk assessment. It sounded like they hadn’t done one,” Juror No. 1 said of the police department. “Their organisation leading up to this was lackingâ€¦ that’s what I mean by they were negligent in the operation.”

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot by Louisville police in March, when officers executed a no-knock warrant on the apartment she was staying at with her boyfriend, falsely believing illegal drugs were being sold at the property.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened fire on the police, and has said the officers never announced themselves as law enforcement.

#EXCLUSIVE: Two of the grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case are speaking out for the first time with @GayleKing. Watch more on @CBSThisMorning Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/S1kLvE9e6t — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 27, 2020

After a judge ruled to allow an anonymous grand juror could speak publicly on Taylor’s case on October 20, AG Cameron said he disagreed with the ruling in a statement on Twitter.

“As Special Prosecutor, it was my decision to ask for an indictment on charges that could be proven under Kentucky law,” he said, referring to criticism that jury didn’t have the opportunity to indict on homicide charged. “Indictments obtained in the absence of sufficient proof under the law do not stand up and are not fundamentally fair to anyone. I remain confident in our presentation to the Grand Jury, and I stand by the team of lawyers and investigators who dedicated months of work to this case.”

A spokesperson for Cameron said the attorney general had no further comment on recent statements made by the jurors.

Louisville Police didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.