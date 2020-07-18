Police didn't alert dispatch about Breonna Taylor until 27 minutes after they shot her. An injured officer was on his way to the hospital within 10 minutes of being shot.

Associated Press On March 13, three Louisville police officers fired more than 20 bullets into Breonna Taylor’s apartment.

The Jefferson County coroner said Taylor likely died within a minute of being shot five times, but dispatch logs viewed by the Louisville Courier Journal tell a different story.

For more than 20 minutes after Taylor was shot, she lay in the hallway where she fell, their reporting shows. She was likely alive for at least five of those minutes.

Police didn’t radio in to dispatch about Taylor until nearly a half hour after she was shot, the Journal Courier Journal reported.

Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT who police shot and killed in her own home in March, suffered without medical care for at least five minutes before she died, the Louisville Courier Journal reported on Friday.

Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker told investigators on the night of the killing that Taylor was coughing and struggling to breathe as he called for help. But a Jefferson County coroner disputed his account and said her death was likely instantaneous.

Dispatch logs reviewed by the Courier Journal, though, tell a different story; one in which the police officers who shot Taylor never attempted to get her help.

Police didn’t radio in to dispatch about Taylor until nearly a half hour after they shot into her apartment executing a “no-knock” warrant, the Courier Journal reported.

“Breonna, who was unarmed in her hallway, was struck by several rounds of gunfire. She was not killed immediately,” attorneys Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker wrote in a lawsuit behalf of Taylor’s family, which the Courier Journal viewed. “Rather, she lived for another five to six minutes before ultimately succumbing to her injuries on the floor of her home.”

Taylor’s death has prompted #JusticeforBreonna rallying cries from around the world, with people calling for the arrest of the three officers who executed the warrant looking for drugs at her home.

Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove entered the apartment in the early hours of March 13. The warrant was connected to man who did not live at Taylor’s apartment, and no drugs were found at the residence. Taylor’s family later filed a wrongful-death lawsuit. The suspect the search warrant was intended for was arrested 10 miles away from Taylor’s home.

Mattingly and Cosgrove are on administrative reassignment. Hankison was fired and has been accused of “blindly” firing at least one of the fatal shots, the Courier Journal reported. The department declined to comment to the paper, citing an ongoing state attorney general review of the case.

Police didn’t alert dispatch about Taylor until nearly a half hour after they shot her

Associated Press Breonna Taylor was alive for at least five minutes after being shot, records show.

Using dispatch logs, arrest citations, Taylor’s death certificate, and other public records, the Courier Journal attempted to create a timeline of the night the young woman was killed.

Taylor and Walker likely settled into bed around 9 p.m. to watch “Freedom Writers” before falling asleep, according to the paper.

Around 12:40 p.m., they awoke to knocks at the door. After 45 seconds to a minute, police used a battering ram to force their way into the apartment, the paper reported based on Mattingly’s statements.

Inside, Walker later told investigators, he was “scared to death” and grabbed his gun and both he and Taylor put clothes on to go to the door.

Walker told police after the shooting that he fired one shot at the ground as a warning, and it was returned with fire.

At 12:43 a.m., the first call came into dispatch saying an officer – Mattingly – had been shot.

At 12:47 a.m., after first calling his mum to say that Taylor was shot, Walker called police, according to the Courier Journal.

“I don’t know what is happening,” Walker, 28, told a dispatcher, according to the paper. “Somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend.”

The dispatcher asked Walker where Taylor was shot, and he said he didn’t know and she wasn’t unable to speak.

Walker described to the dispatcher seeing blood, cried out “Oh my God,” and hung up after three minutes.

Walker told investigators that Taylor was coughing when he was on the phone with his mother, and was alive for five minutes after she was first shot, the Courier-Journal reported. The family alleged the same in the wrongful death lawsuit.

Within 10 minutes of Mattingly being shot, EMS arrived at the home to transport the officer to the hospital.

Walker was arrested and charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer, but the case was later dismissed as the state’s attorney general called for more investigation.

It wasn’t until 1:10 a.m. – 27 minutes after Taylor was shot – that police got into the apartment and told dispatch that Taylor was inside.

“F (female) inside with gun kicked under the bed,” they said, according to the Courier Journal.

