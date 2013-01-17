Brent Musburger Says He Did Nothing Wrong By Calling Katherine Webb Beautiful

TMZ caught up with Brent Musburger in the Palm Beach airport and asked the announcer if he thought his comments about the beautiful Katherine Webb were too much. Musburger, who hasn’t spoken to Webb but would like to, doesn’t feel like he did anything wrong.



In response to whether or not ESPN’s apology was necessary Musburger said: “Individuals say what individuals say, and corporations do what corporations do. Obviously, they felt it was the right thing for them to do.”

Here’s TMZ’s video:

Unfortunately your browser does not support IFrames.

BCS Announcer Brent Musburger — I Did NOTHING Wrong By Ogling Miss Alabama – Watch More Celebrity Videos or Subscribe

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.