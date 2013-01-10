This Isn't The First Time Brent Musburger And ESPN Gushed Over A Pretty Girl

When ESPN cameras landed on Katherine Webb during the BCS Championship game, broadcaster Brent Musburger immediately gushed about her beauty.



He said things like “you quarterbacks, you get all the good-looking women” and “if you’re a youngster in Alabama, start getting the football out and throw it around the backyard with pop.”

recognising how awkward it was for a 73-year-old man to go on and on about a 23-year-old girl’s good looks, ESPN apologized for Musburger’s comments saying the announcer “went too far.”

Seven years ago, though, ESPN and Musburger essentially did the same thing, minus the apology.

That’s Brent Musburger saying “1,500 red-blooded Americans just decided to apply to Florida State.”

He’s talking about the Florida State Cowgirls and Jenn Sterger, who would go on to pose in Maxim and Playboy magazines. Sterger was also supposedly the recipient of Brett Favre nude texts while she was the New York Jets sideline reporter.

Jenn Sterger was catapulted into fame in 2005 for the same reasons Katherine Webb is now – because of ESPN and Brent Musburger.

Webb, who is Miss Alabama and the girlfriend of Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron, has since become an Internet star of sorts as her Twitter following has exploded as a result of the attention paid to her by ESPN and Musburger.

She even received some (failed) direct messages from athletes looking to steal her away from A.J. McCarron, which she didn’t find amusing.

The message from Musburger stayed the same – that boys are motivated by pretty girls – so it’s pretty strange to see ESPN apologise for something they’ve done before.

