Brent Musburger Might Have Said ESPN Reporter Holly Rowe Was 'Really Smokin' Last Night [Update]

Brent Musburger found himself in hot water with ESPN last week after he talked about Katherine Webb’s beauty at length on the National Championship game broadcast. ESPN issued an apology even though Webb said she found it flattering.



Well, just a week later it looks like Musburger may be at it again. It sounds like he says court-side reporter from the Baylor-Kansas game was “really smokin tonight.” He may have said “and it was really smokin tonight” but we’re not sure why considering the game wasn’t very exciting (via Big Lead Sports).

UPDATE: ESPN PR tweeted this today:

Simply stated: “Brent said the word ‘it.’ We are moving on.” — Josh Krulewitz (@jksports) January 15, 2013



