Brent Musburger Defies ESPN, Signs Katherine Webb Bikini Poster 'She's A 10!'

Photo: YouTube via @CJZERO

Brent Musburger made Katherine Webb an Internet celebrity when he gushed about her during the BCS National Championship Game in January.ESPN apologized for Musburger’s fawning, but Musburger himself downplayed the whole thing and said he didn’t feel like he was being inappropriate.



“Individuals say what individuals say, and corporations do what corporations do,” he told TMZ.

It appears Musburger still has a sense of humour about the controversy. Last night at the Iowa State-Kansas game, ISU student Matt Mummmelthei brought a poster of Webb in a bikini to the game.

Before the game he spotted Musburger, who signed the poster, “She’s a 10!” and posed for this picture:

Photo: @mattmumISU

Mummelthei told Larry Brown Sports, “He just loved it. He gladly signed it.”

The general consensus is that Musburger didn’t do anything all that bad during the title game. Webb herself has even thanked him in interviews for helping her career.

But given ESPN’s apology, this is a small act of defiance.

