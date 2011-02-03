WATCH: Brent Johnson Knocks Down Rick DiPietro With One Punch In Goalie Fight

With time winding down in the third period of tonight’s 3-0 win by the Pittsburgh Penguins over the New York Islanders, Brent Johnson and Rick DiPietro dropped the gloves in what’s believed to be the first NHL goalie fight in four years.



Johnson took exception when DiPietro went out of his way to knock down Matt Cooke. The Penguins goalie skated into the Islanders zone and challenged DiPietro, then quickly dropped him with one punch.

Check it out:



