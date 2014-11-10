Dolphins Cornerback Just Had The Play Of The Day

Cornerback Brent Grimes of the Miami Dolphins just had the play of the day. With the Lions up 10-0, Matthew Stafford was going for 6 more points, but Grimes was able to scoop the ball up before it got to Calvin Johnson in the endzone.

And Grimes saved the touchdown with style. Here’s the jaw-dropping grab:





Here’s a full look at Grimes’ athleticism:

