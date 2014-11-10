Dolphins Cornerback Just Had The Play Of The Day

Screengrab from CBSSorry, Megatron.
Cornerback Brent Grimes of the Miami Dolphins just had the play of the day. With the Lions up 10-0, Matthew Stafford was going for 6 more points, but Grimes was able to scoop the ball up before it got to Calvin Johnson in the endzone.
And Grimes saved the touchdown with style. Here’s the jaw-dropping grab:
Here’s a full look at Grimes’ athleticism:
