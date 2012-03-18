Check Out This Chart Of The Price Of Oil Vs. The InTrade Odds Of An Airstrike On Iran

Joe Weisenthal

This is a clever chart from Morgan Stanley’s Hussein Allidina, CFA comparing the price of Brent Crude since December against the odds on InTrade (this contract) of an airstrike on Iran by the end of 2012.

It’s just 4 months, and it’s not perfect, but it’s clever, and we’ll be watching the two lines to see if they keep moving together.

intrade iran oil

Photo: Morgan Stanley

