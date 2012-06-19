Brent Crude Prices Tumble To A 17-Month Low

Photo: Wikimedia

Crude keeps getting slammed.July Brent contracts hit $95.38 earlier today, the lowest since January 26 2011, according to Reuters.



Meanwhile, NYMEX light sweet prices hit $82.20 as the opening market boost from pro-Euro elections in Greece instantly vaporized.

Halliburton and Baker Hughes were each down more than 2 per cent, while BP was down 1.5 per cent.

Prices have since come up to $83.40.

Natgas prices, meanwhile continued their rally from last week as the market continues to digest Friday’s bullish storage news.

