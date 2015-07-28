Brent crude is in a bear market

Brent crude oil is in a bear market.

On Monday afternoon, the international benchmark of oil prices fell more than 2% to close at $US53.47 per barrel in futures trading. A bear market is roughly defined as a 20% drop from recent highs.

Brent now joins West Texas Intermediate crude oil — the US benchmark — in a bear market. On Thursday, WTI clocked a 20% drop from six-weeks highs, and today, slipped to a fresh four-month low below $US47.23 per barrel.

Concerns about oversupply have plagued oil prices, which rebounded a bit in May following the oil crash.

Here’s a chart showing the slump in Brent crude from recent highs:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.