A Soccer Player Was Arrested Outside Munich For Allegedly Burning Down His Own House Down After Suffering An Injury Setback

Photo: YouTube

Bayern Munich defender Breno was arrested on suspicion of setting fire to his house outside Munich on Saturday, according to AFP.The 21-year old Brazilian suffers from chronic knee pain, and he learned that he would have to undergo another surgery just hours before his house burned down last Monday, the German paper Bild reports.



From AFP:

Prosecutors made the arrest due to the risk of flight or obstruction of justice, district attorney Thomas Steinkraus-Koch told SID.

Steinkraus-Koch also said there was “a precise suspicion” of attempted arson against the 21-year-old player, whose luxury villa in the Munich suburbs went up in flames on Monday evening.

Breno was drunk and alone at the property when the authorities arrived, according to Bild.

Munich president Uli Hoeness described Breno as “depressed” to another German paper today.

Read the entire AFP report here. >>

(via Dirty Tackle)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.